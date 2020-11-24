Delhi violence: Umar Khalid mastermind of riots, says Delhi Police Special Cell's charge sheet

In a major development in Delhi violence incident, former JNU student leader Umar Khalid is the biggest mastermind of riots, according to the charge sheet of the Delhi Police Special Cell. About 300 Bengali speaking women were used in the Delhi violence.

These women were called from the Jahangir Puri area of ​​Delhi to the Zafarabad anti-CAA protest site. They were brought to Zafarabad in 7 buses.

According to the charge sheet, on February 23, they were first taken by buses to the Shaheen Bagh demonstration site where these women were fed. After this, they were brought to the Jafrabad.

Most of these women had pelted stones and were in burqas. The group of these women had also attacked police constable Ratan Lal and Delhi Police DCP Amit Sharma and ACP Anuj.

According to the charge sheet, in anti-CAA and NRC protests, JNU student Sharjil Imam had formed a group with Muslim students of JNU named MSJ (Muslim Student JNU). There were 70 people in this group. On February 23, Umar Khalid went to Patna to participate in the anti-CAA protest.

As per news agency PTI, Delhi Police filed a supplementary charge sheet in a court in Delhi against Khalid and Imam in the case related to the alleged larger conspiracy in the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February. According to the charge sheet, filed on Sunday, Khalid allegedly left Delhi on February 23 for Patna and came back on February 27 as part of the conspiracy. It further alleged that Khalid held a meeting with other accused persons at an office in Chand Bagh.

In the FIR, police has claimed that the communal violence was a "premeditated conspiracy" which was allegedly hatched by Khalid and two others. Khalid had allegedly given provocative speeches at two different places and appealed to the citizens to come out on streets and block the roads during Trump's visit to spread the propaganda at the international level about minorities in India are being tortured, the police have alleged.

In this conspiracy, firearms, petrol bombs, acid bottles and stones were collected at numerous homes, they claimed. Co-accused Mohd Danish was allegedly given the responsibility to gather people from two different places to take part in the riots, the police alleged.