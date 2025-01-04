Advertisement
Delhi Weather: 19 Flights Diverted, Over 400 Delayed Due To Low Visibility As Dense Fog Blankets Capital

More than 45 flights were cancelled due to bad weather conditions at Delhi as well as at the destination airports, the official said.

|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2025, 09:33 PM IST|Source: PTI
Delhi Weather: 19 Flights Diverted, Over 400 Delayed Due To Low Visibility As Dense Fog Blankets Capital Passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. Fifteen flights were diverted at the Delhi airport early Saturday morning owing to low visibility due to dense fog. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Weather: Delhi airport on Saturday saw 19 flight diversions, many cancellations and over 400 flight delays as low visibility conditions due to dense fog impacted operations for the second straight day. An official said 19 flights were diverted at the airport between 12.15 am and 1.30 am due to reduced visibility. Of them, 13 were domestic, four international and two non-scheduled flights.

More than 45 flights were cancelled due to bad weather conditions at Delhi as well as at the destination airports, the official said. As per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, over 400 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport. The country's largest airline IndiGo had temporarily put arrivals and departures on hold at the airport early in the morning.

"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. "Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X at 6.56 am. CAT III facility allows aircraft to operate in low-visibility conditions. Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is operated by DIAL.

"#6ETravelAdvisory: Departures and arrivals at #DelhiAirport are currently on hold due to reduced visibility," IndiGo said in a post on X at 1.05 am on Saturday. Air India said in an update on X at 1.16 am that poor visibility due to dense fog was impacting flight operations in Delhi and parts of northern India. A thick blanket of fog had enveloped Delhi on Friday as well, delaying more than 400 flights.

In an update on X at 10.58 am, IndiGo said dense fog continued to affect visibility in Delhi, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Srinagar, Guwahati, and Patna, even during daytime. "We assure you that our teams are working diligently to assist all impacted customers, ensuring your journey resumes as soon as the weather improves," it said in another post at 11 am. IGIA handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

