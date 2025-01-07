Delhi Weather: Several Train, Flight Delays As Dense Fog Grips National Capital; Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

Delhi was engulfed in a thick fog on Tuesday morning as a cold wave swept through the city, bringing plummeting temperatures and biting winds. According to the Weather Department, the minimum temperature for the day is expected to be 8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach around 19 degrees Celsius, with dense fog covering the city.

At 5:30 am, the India Meteorological Department recorded the temperature in Delhi at 11.6 degrees Celsius.

Dense Fog Delays 25 Trains

The dense fog disrupted railway operations in Delhi which caused several trains. As per the information, around 25 trains are running behind their schedule, including Poorva Express, Vikramshila Express, RJPB Tejas Express, Patalkot Express, Mewar Express and others.

Delhi Air Quality

The air quality in the national capital is 'very poor' as per the data of the Central Pollution Control Board with 310 AQI at 6 am on Tuesday. The AQI in Delhi has been reeling under the 'very poor' category past few days.

An AQI of 0-50 is categorized as 'good,' 51-100 as 'satisfactory,' 101-200 as 'moderate,' 201-300 as 'poor,' 301-400 as 'very poor,' and 401-500 as 'severe.'