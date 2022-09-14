Delhi weather update: Delhiites wake up to pleasant morning, IMD predicts light rainfall today - Check forecast

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Wednesday (September 14, 2022) as cloudy skies and cool winds brought the temperature down and provided some relief from the prevailing sultry conditions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain and thundershowers are expected in Delhi over the next six days after light showers in the majority of the Delhi-NCR on Monday night.

Light rain or thundershowers with winds gusting up to 40 kilometres per hour are expected at most places in the city during the day. Moderate precipitation is likely on Thursday, IMD said. The weather department also informed that the intensity of the rain is expected to increase after Thursday in the national capital.

Over the following six days, the temperature is expected to drop due to rain and high winds.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius. It said the maximum temperature was likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius.

After a large rain deficit in August, monsoon activity has remained subdued in Delhi and neighbouring areas in September so far.

Delhi has recorded above-normal maximum temperatures on most of the days in September owing to the deficit rainfall.

Weather experts had attributed the lack of rainfall in August to the development of three low-pressure areas over the northwest Bay of Bengal which pulled the monsoon trough over central India and did not let it move to the north for a long period.

