New Delhi: It was a pleasant morning in Delhi on Thursday (May 5, 2022) as the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average, on the back of hailstorms and rains in parts of the city the previous evening.

The weather office said between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday the Safdarjung observatory -- the city's base station -- recorded 1 mm rainfall.

"There will be a partly cloudy sky on Thursday with a possibility of thunder and lightning. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius," an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Relative humidity at 8.30 am on Thursday was 67 per cent, the weather office said.

It also said that no heatwave is predicted this week.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 39.1 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.

With scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, Delhi had recorded its second hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.