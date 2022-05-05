New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the heatwave conditions have abated from all parts of the country, resulting in a drop in maximum temperature by two to four degrees Celsius over Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi and Haryana.

The Met Office said that no part of northwest, central and east India is likely to record a heatwave over the next five days.

“No significant change is predicted in the maximum temperature over most parts of northwest India and central India during the next two to three days. The mercury is likely to increase by two to three degrees Celsius thereafter,” IMD said in a statement.

Meanwhile, under the influence of a Western Disturbance, isolated light rainfall, dust storm, and thunderstorm with winds gusting up to 50 kmph is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next two days.

Heatwave conditions will return to some parts of Maharashtra from Wednesday and isolated areas of Rajasthan from Friday, predicted Met office.

Rains cool down sweltering Delhi

After an over two months-long dry spell and on top of that three massive heat waves, Delhi residents on Wednesday rejoiced as the Capital city received rainfall along with strong winds as a result of a Western Disturbance over the northwest Himalayan Region. The temperature in Delhi settled around 25 degrees Celsius or less post 9 pm. There were gusty winds around 50 kmph at Palam, IMD said.

IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thundery development for Thursday. However, the maximum temperature would hover around 40 degrees Celsius. The mercury is set to rise by four to five notches over the next six days. However, no heatwave is predicted until May 8, an IMD official said.

Parts of UP witnesses rain, hailstorms

The western region of Uttar Pradesh witnessed rainfall accompanied by strong winds and hail on Wednesday evening. Several parts of the state adjoining the national capital, including Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, received showers yesterday.

Districts surrounding NCR such as Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Hapur, Sambhal, Billari, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Iglas and Hathras also received rains. The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 43.5 degrees Celsius in Jhansi and Fatehpur, IMD said.

Rains lash parts of Odisha

People of Odisha heaved a sigh of relief on Wednesday after days of intense heat as thunderstorms and rain on the previous night brought down the mercury by several notches across the state, the Met office said. Thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places across the state. There was heavy downpour in a few areas of Cuttack, Koraput and Puri districts over a 24-hour period till 8.30 am.

The weatherman forecast rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph in the state over the next three days. However, there will be no large change in the maximum temperature in the next four-five days.

Scorching heat in Rajasthan

Scorching heat prevailed in parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday with Dholpur recording the highest maximum temperature in the state at 43.7 degrees Celsius, the weather office said. Some other places in the state recorded their maximum temperatures in the range of 39 to 41 degrees Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, Karauli recorded a high of 42.6 degrees Celsius, Banswara 42.3 degrees Celsius, Banasthali and Kota 42.2 degrees Celsius, Anta 41.8 degrees Celsius, Alwar, Jalore and Churu 41.7 degrees Celsius, Dungarpur 41.6 degrees Celsius, and Bundi, Barmer and Pilani 41.1 degrees Celsius.

Rains bring respite from heat in Telangana

Heavy rains lashed the city and other parts of Telangana on Wednesday, bringing the much-needed respite to residents from the sweltering heat.

Downpour occurred at isolated places in Mancherial, Jagtial, Yadadri-Bhongir, Medchal-Malkajgiri and other districts, the Met Centre of IMD here said in its Daily Weather Report of Telangana. Rains occurred at many places over the state early this morning, Met office said.

