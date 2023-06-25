Delhi Weather Update: Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR As People Wake Up To Pleasant Morning
Accordig to the met department, entire Delhi-NCR is likely to witness light to moderate intensity rain.
New Delhi: The National Capital and its adjoining region woke up to a pleasant morning as rains lashed Delhi-NCR on Sunday. Visuals of heavy downpours with lightning and thunderstorm in the wee hours from Delhi surfaced on social media. According to the met department, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speeds of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi.
