topStoriesenglish2626557
NewsIndia
WEATHER UPDATE

Delhi Weather Update: Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR As People Wake Up To Pleasant Morning

Accordig to the met department, entire Delhi-NCR is likely to witness light to moderate intensity rain.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 06:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Delhi Weather Update: Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR As People Wake Up To Pleasant Morning

New Delhi: The National Capital and its adjoining region woke up to a pleasant morning as rains lashed Delhi-NCR on Sunday. Visuals of heavy downpours with lightning and thunderstorm in the wee hours from Delhi surfaced on social media. According to the met department, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speeds of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'