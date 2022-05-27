हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Weather Update

Delhi weather update: Temperature to rise, mercury likely to cross 40°C in next few days

The mercury is predicted to rise up to 41 degrees Celsius over the next four to five days but there is no forecast of a heatwave for another week.

Delhi weather update: Temperature to rise, mercury likely cross 40°C in next few days
Credits: PTI

New Delhi: The residents of Delhi are experiencing relatively cooler days from past few days, owing to two thunderstorm spells this week which brough down the mercury. However, as per the latest update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) the temperature in the national capital is set to rise in the next few days. The temperature in the Capital city rose above the 35 degrees Celsius mark on Thursday to settle at 36.7 degrees Celsius, according to the data from Safdarjung observatory, which is Delhi’s base station. But it was still four degrees below normal for this time of the year. 

In the meantime, the weather department has predicted that there will be a slight increase in temperatures -- up to 41 degrees Celsius -- over the next three to four days, but there is no forecast of a heatwave for another week. As per the reports, the national capital is likely to receive light rain/drizzle by Friday evening, however, the mercury is set to rise from Saturday. 

According to the data provided by the Met office, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday, four notches below normal for this time of the year. It was 34.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while the minimum temperature settled at 22.5 degrees Celsius. 

Additionally, Delhi's 24-hour air quality index stood at 204 on Thursday. It was 175 on Wednesday. The city breathed its cleanest air (24-hour AQI 89) in 134 days on Tuesday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

