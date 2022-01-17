Delhi witnesses chilly morning, dense fog; IMD issues severe cold alert for next 2-3 days

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up shivering to yet another chilly day of the season on Monday (January 17, 2022) as the cold day conditions still prevailed in parts of northern India. A blanket of dense fog engulfing the national capital today.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius at 7 am today while the maximum is expected to touch 16 degrees Celsius. Delhi has been continuously recording cold days since January 13.

As per IMD, the next three days, starting January 18 will be densely to moderately foggy with the possibility of light rain on January 19 and 21.

Due to the severe fog conditions in the national capital, the city witnessed a dip in visibility resulting in seven Delhi-bound trains running late, the Northern Railway informed today.

Additionally, the air quality in the national capital improved to `poor` from the `very poor` category on Monday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 262, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered `good`, 51 and 100 `satisfactory`, 101 and 200 `moderate`, 201 and 300 `poor`, 301 and 400 `very poor`, then 401 and between 500 is considered `severe.`

Earlier, on Sunday, IMD had predicted severe cold day conditions in the isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for the next two days.

According to a statement issued by the IMD, dense to very dense fog at isolated places in night and morning hours over the national capital, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan was predicted for the next 24 hours.

"Cold Day to Severe Cold Day Conditions in some/isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next 2 days and over East Uttar Pradesh during the next 3 days," IMD stated.

(With agency inputs)

