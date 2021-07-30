Delhi woman allegedly raped inside cab by driver while returning home from her workplace in Gurgaon

Gurgaon: In another shocking incident, a Delhi woman was allegedly raped by a cab driver inside the vehicle when she was coming back in that vehicle at night. The woman, reportedly an employee of an apparel brand in a prominent mall on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, took the cab when the driver offered to give her a lift to her home.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Subhash Boken, the spokesperson for Gurugram police, said that she flagged down a cab on MG Road, near a bus stop, and the driver asked her to board the front seat. “The driver asked her to leave the rear seats for other passengers. He parked the car on an isolated stretch and raped her in the cab,” Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.

According to media reports, after boarding the vehicle, the accused cab driver apparently told the victim to sit in the front of the car as he would be transporting other passengers to Delhi. The cab driver then drove her to a remote location and raped her inside the vehicle.

The police said that the cab driver left her at the Aya Nagar border. On July 30, the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint at the DLF Phase-2 police station.

Following the complaint, a medical examination was conducted and an FIR in this regard has been registered at the DLF Phase-2 police station in Gurgaon.

