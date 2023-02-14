topStoriesenglish2573266
Delhi Woman's Body Found In Dhaba Owner's Freezer; Accused Arrested

Delhi Police have arrested the accused Dhaba owner Sahil Gahlot. Preliminary interrogation has revealed that Gahlot was getting married on February 10 and the woman was objecting to it as they were in a relationship for a long time.

Last Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 07:19 PM IST

Delhi Woman's Body Found In Dhaba Owner's Freezer; Accused Arrested

New Delhi: A woman's body was found in a refrigerator at a 'dhaba' (eatery) on the outskirts of Mitraon village in southwest Delhi, with police arresting a man who was said to be in a relationship with her. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Vikram Singh said that they received information on Tuesday morning that a woman has been murdered and her body was hidden at the dhaba on the outskirts of the village.

Police reached the location and recovered the body. Accused Sahil Gahlot, a resident of Mitraon village, has been apprehended. Further legal action is being carried out, Singh said.

Preliminary interrogation has revealed that Gahlot was getting married on February 10 and the deceased woman was objecting to it as they were in a relationship for a long time, Singh said. "The woman was a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana. It has been claimed that she was threatening to implicate the man in a case if he married another woman," a source said.

Enraged by this, Gahlot killed her and hid the body inside the freezer of his dhaba, the police suspects.

