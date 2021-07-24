हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi rains

Delhiites bring out your chai and snacks as IMD predicts rainfall in the city today

The thunderstorms are predicted in the adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, South-West Delhi, South Delhi, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, said IMD.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (July 24, 2021) predicted that parts of Delhi and NCR region will receive thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in the next two hours. The thunderstorms are predicted in the adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, South-West Delhi, South Delhi, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, the IMD further said. 

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, South-West Delhi, South Delhi, NCR (Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) during next 2 hours,” said IMD in a tweet on Saturday morning.

Earlier, on Tuesday, heavy rain lashed several parts of the city after a heavy spell a day before that saw waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Meanwhile, incessant rains have thrown normal life out of gear in Maharashtra, claiming the lives of at least 129 people. Several reports of deaths in rain-related incidents, including multiple landslides, have been reported in Maharashtra over the last two days.

IMD also revealed that “fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely to continue over west coast during next 2-3 days with reduction thereafter.” 

“Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan, Goa, the adjoining ghat areas of central Maharashtra during July 23-24 with reduction thereafter and over coastal and south interior Karnataka, (from) today July 23," IMD said.

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
Delhi rainsIMD weatherIMD weather predictionIMD weather forecastDelhi WeatherDelhi heatwaveHeatwaveMonsoonDelhi monsoonUttar PradeshHaryana weatherHeavy rainfallRainThunderstormIndia Meterological DepartmentIMD
