Delhi's air quality remains in 'satisfactory' category with AQI at 53

New Delhi: The air quality of the national capital was recorded in 'satisfactory' category on Monday (January 10, 2022) morning as the Ministry of Earth Sciences' System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) noted an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 53.

“Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 53 (overall) in the ' Satisfactory' category,” said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.

The air quality of Delhi improved from the 'moderate' to 'satisfactory' category on Sunday morning after the city witnessed heavy rainfall and thunderstorm for two continuous days.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate, 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department said that cold wave will start from January 11 night in the northern part of the country.

"As the western disturbance is moving towards the east, the temperature will fall drastically as it goes. So, in northern India including Delhi, the temperature will fall between 4 degrees to 6 degrees," he said.

"There has been a fall in temperature in Rajasthan. So, the cold wave in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana will start on January 12. In Delhi, the temperature can be witnessed between 5 degrees to 6 degrees till January 14, but we can't say if there will be a cold wave in Delhi or not as we are still monitoring it," he added.

