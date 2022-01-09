Rainfall, snow and hailstorm likely in these states today- Check IMD’s full prediction here

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that under the influence of western disturbance many states in the country are likely to witness rainfall and thunderstorms.

The weather department also revealed that parts of Rajastahn on Saturday witnessed rainfall with hailstorm triggered by the western disturbance. IMD predicted that parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness snowfall in the day.

IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in Delhi

IMD predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with few spells of heavy intensity rain is likelky to occur over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) today.

"Light intensity rain/drizzle to moderate rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, South-East Delhi, NewDelhi, Lodi road, East-Delhi, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Panipat, Rajound, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar (Haryana) Gangoh, Shamli, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Baraut, Daurala, Modinagar (U.P.) during the next 2 hours," said Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi.

Rain, hailstorm hit Rajasthan

Parts of Rajasthan witnessed rainfall with hailstorms triggered by the western disturbance, officials said on Saturday. The weather department also predicted light to moderate rain at a few places in Bharatpur, Kota and Jaipur divisions; and in Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions on Sunday. The weather will be mainly dry in western parts, it said.

A couple of places in eastern Rajasthan witnessed heavy rainfall too, the MeT department stated. Kishangarh-Renwal in Jaipur district recorded the maximum 8 cm rainfall while Behror and Neemrana in Alwar saw 7 cm rain. The rainfall at other places was below 7 cm.

Snowfall, rain continue in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand witnessed snowfall and rain on Saturday, resulting in blocking of highways in hilly areas and cloaking high altitude villages in snow. Lower areas and the plains were lashed by rains including Dehradun where light showers continued throughout the day.

The Gangotri highway was blocked by snow at Gangnani and Sukki Top on way to the Himalayan temple while Yamunotri highway was blocked at Hanuman Chatti and Rari Top, Uttarkashi District Disaster Management officer Devendra Patwal said.

Himachal Pradesh reels under cold wave conditions

Most places in the hill state continued to reel under severe cold as the upper reaches are experiencing intermittent snowfall while the plains are seeing rain. Shimla city received its first snowfall of the year on Saturday even as most places in Himachal Pradesh are reeling under severe a cold wave, the meteorological department said.

Renowned tourist destinations Kufri and Narkanda in Shimla district, too, received snowfall. Normal life in tribal districts Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Pangi, and Bharmour of Chamba district was thrown out of gear due to snowfall.

Rain, thunderstorm to continue in Madhya Pradesh

​​Heavy showers with hailstorm are likely to continue in several regions, especially in western part of Madhya Pradesh, IMD regional office here said.

The department has issued `yellow` alert for districts such as Rewa, Ashok Nagar, Sheopur, Gwalior, Nivari, Tikamgarh and Sidhi. The department has also issued `orange` alert for districts such as Morena, Datia, Bhind, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, while some other districts - Neemuch, Guna, Vidisha, Sagar, Damoh and Katni likely to receive light showers in the next 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)

