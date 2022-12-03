topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DELHI AIR QUALITY

Delhi's air quality remains poor, AQI stands at 332 in national capital

At the Delhi University area, the air quality was recorded as `very poor` with AQI at 341 on Saturday morning.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 09:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Delhi's air quality remains poor, AQI stands at 332 in national capital

New Delhi:  Delhi on Tuesday (December 3)  woke up to a smoggy morning as the poor air quality and the fog and mist because of the winter caused the smog. The air quality in the national capital remained 'very poor' as the AQI of Delhi stood at 332. 

The air quality in Noida and Gurugram was also recorded in the very poor category with AQI at 375 and 321 respectively.

At the Delhi University area, the air quality was recorded in the `very poor` with AQI at 341, Pusa recorded an AQI of 312 while Dhirpur recorded an AQI of 393. Lodhi Road recorded 315, Delhi Airport (T3) recorded an AQI of 321 and Mathura road recorded an AQI of 342. The AQI at IIT Delhi stood at 316 at 9 am on Saturday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'
DNA Video
DNA: When poisonous gas leaked in Bhopal in 1984
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA Video
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How does Musk's 'brain chip' work?
DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'