Delhi's air quality remains poor, AQI stands at 332 in national capital

New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday (December 3) woke up to a smoggy morning as the poor air quality and the fog and mist because of the winter caused the smog. The air quality in the national capital remained 'very poor' as the AQI of Delhi stood at 332.

The air quality in Noida and Gurugram was also recorded in the very poor category with AQI at 375 and 321 respectively.

With the advent of winter as well as poor air quality, Delhi woke up to smog today. Visuals from Vijay Chowk, India Gate, Kartavya Path and Humayun Road.



Delhi's air quality stands in the 'Very Poor' category this morning with the AQI (Air Quality Index) being 332. pic.twitter.com/t79peMQq11 December 3, 2022

At the Delhi University area, the air quality was recorded in the `very poor` with AQI at 341, Pusa recorded an AQI of 312 while Dhirpur recorded an AQI of 393. Lodhi Road recorded 315, Delhi Airport (T3) recorded an AQI of 321 and Mathura road recorded an AQI of 342. The AQI at IIT Delhi stood at 316 at 9 am on Saturday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.