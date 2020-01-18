Delhi's Karkardooma court to pronounce judgement in 2013 Gudiya rape case today

New Delhi: Delhi's Karkardooma court will on Saturday (January 18) pronounce judgment in 2013 Gudiya rape case. The minor was held captive and raped by two accused Manoj Kumar and Pradeep for two days at their rented accommodation in Delhi in April 2013.

Seven years ago, on April 15, 2013, the five-year-old girl was kidnapped and gangraped by her neighbour and his friend in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar. The accused had also inserted foreign objects in her private parts leading to grievous injuries. The minor was found two days later, on April 17, the incident at the neighbour's rented accommodation in an unconscious state and was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS in a critical condition.

Delhi Police had then registered a case and slapped charges of attempt to murder and rape among other things on Manoj Kumar, who allegedly confined the girl in his room for at least two days and brutally raped her. Accused Manoj Kumar was apprehended from his in-law's village in Bihar and second accused was arrested later on.

Both accused are currently in Tihar jail.

The victim and her family were staying in the same building where the accused were residing.

The minor, who came to be known as 'Gudiya'.