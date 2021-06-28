Delhi unlock: Gyms, yoga institutes to reopen from today, check what’s open in capital city

New Delhi: The national capital, which is undergoing phased COVID-19 unlock for the last four weeks, will witness the reopening of gymnasiums, yoga centres, hotels in the city from Monday (June 28, 2021). The order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday stated that parks, gyms, banquet halls, golf courses and yoga centers in the national capital can now remain open.

“Gymnasiums and yoga institutes will be permitted to open up to 50 percent of the capacity,” the DDMA order said. In the case of banquet halls, marriage halls, hotels, “only marriages shall be allowed with ceiling of 50 persons…” it added.

The DDMA also noted that the metro stations are witnessing long queues outside due to a cap on the seating capacity at 50 percent in each train coach. However, the authority decided to keep in place the restrictions in the metro for at least another week.

Currently, an eight-coach metro train, which can carry up to 2400 passengers, is running with around 250-300 people only due to the restriction on seating capacity.

The DDMA order also said that people arriving from other states will not need any kind of e-pass to enter Delhi now. The order also added that only 20 people will be allowed at funerals.

The national capital was under COVID-induced lockdown between April 19 and May 30 as the second wave raged in the entire country. Delhi began its unlocking in phased manner from May 31 with the permission to factories within industrial areas and construction activities to resume, followed by reopening of markets and malls and then finally, last week, reopening of restaurants and bars in the city.

Earlier, on June 21, it was announced that bars, public parks and gardens in the city were allowed to reopen. Now, bars can reopen with a 50 percent seating capacity from 12 pm to 10 pm while restaurants are allowed to function from 8 am to 10 pm.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday reported 89 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the daily positivity rate remained at 0.12 percent, according to the health bulletin. On Sunday, the national capital reported four more COVID-related deaths taking the death toll to 24,965.

Live TV