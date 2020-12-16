Delhi's minimum temperature drops to 4.1 degree celsius, fifth time in December in last 10 years

New Delhi: The national capital on Tuesday (December 15, 2020) registered its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far at 4.1-degree celsius.

This reportedly is the fifth time in December in the last decade that the temperature has been recorded around 4 degree celsius. However, as per a report, the minimum temperature has come down to 4.1-degree celsius in the last 10 years only after December 20. In 2019, the minimum temperature had dropped below the five-degree mark in December's last week.

Delhi's minimum temperature in the day was recorded at 16 degrees celsius on Tuesday and the icy winds are likely to blow for the another 2-3 days.



Earlier on Monday, the maximum temperature in Delhi had dropped to 19.4 degrees celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality has also slightly improved due to the strong winds. The national capital's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 201 at 11:50 PM, according to the SAFAR app.

The 24-hour average AQI was 160 on Monday, 305 on Sunday and 356 on Saturday.

Notably, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.



