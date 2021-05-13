Delhi's oxygen requirement down to 582 MT, urged Centre to allot surplus quota to other states: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: The Delhi government asked the Centre to allot its surplus oxygen to other states in need, as the national capital’s demand for life-saving gas has reduced to 582 MT.

"We have written to the Centre for giving the surplus oxygen to other states. We are a responsible government," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday (May 13).

The Deputy CM informed that after assessing the COVID-19 situation, it was discovered that the national capital had a “requirement of 700 MT of oxygen when the number of cases was rising but now that the figure is showing a declining trend, the requirement has come down to 582 MT,” PTI reported.

Sisodia extended gratitude to the central government and the Delhi High Court for coming to the aid of the people of Delhi while they were in distress due to the alarming rise in coronavirus cases.

Delhi recorded 10,400 fresh COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period while the positivity rate went down to 14 per cent, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the states fighting with each other for COVID-19 vaccines portray a ‘bad image’ of India and urged the Centre to procure the vaccines on behalf of the states.

"Indian states left to compete/fight with each other in international market. UP fighting Maha, Maha fighting Orissa, Orissa fighting Delhi. Where is 'India'? Portrays such a bad image of India. India, as one country, shud procure vaccines on behalf of all Indian states (sic)," the AAP supremo tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)

