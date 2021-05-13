Second wave of COVID-19 subsides in Delhi, beds free up in hospitals, positivity rate lower

New Delhi: As the number of daily cases in the national capital subsides, over 4,000 ward beds and 98 ICU beds were vacant in the hospitals on Wednesday (May 12, 2021).

Over 4,682 out of 23,345 hospital beds in Delhi were vacant, putting the occupancy rate at 79.9% on late Wednesday. On the other hand over 98 ICU beds were vacant in the city hospital, putting the occupancy at 98.3% as per the Delhi Corona app.

“Delhi has reported 10,400 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate has gone down to 14%,” said Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Thursday.

He said the national capital had a requirement of 700 MT of oxygen when the number of cases was rising but now that the figure is showing a declining trend, the requirement has come down to 582 MT.

The medical experts see this as a sign of COVID-19 situation gradually easing in the national capital.

“The situation is improving; now, there are oxygen beds available in the hospital and we do not have to refuse any patient. We have restarted all admissions. The ICUs are still full because patients, once admitted, need nearly three weeks to recover from Covid-19,” a leading daily quoted a Delhi doctor as saying.

Other healthcare professionals also added that the oxygen demand has also stabilised in the city now.

As per the state health bulletin, on Wednesday, Delhi reported 13,287 new Covid-19 cases, 14,071 recoveries, and 300 deaths in the last 24 hours.

