Delta variant of COVID-19 infects both vaccinated, unvaccinated individuals: ICMR study

New Delhi: A study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Chennai has found that the Delta variant of the coronavirus has the potential to infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. However, the findings also revealed that vaccination reduces the chances of mortality.

“An ICMR study conducted in Chennai has found that the Delta variant has the potential to infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, but it reduces mortality among the former group," news agency ANI tweeted on Thursday (August 19, 2021).

The study findings indicate that the prevalence of B.1.617.2 was not different between the vaccinated and unvaccinated groups. The high transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 was the dominant circulating strain across the globe and was one of the primary drivers for the deadly second wave of SARS-CoV-2 in India.

"Studies have documented reduction in neutralization titres among Covishield and Covaxin recipients after infection with delta variant. This might be the reason for the breakthrough infections observed in the fully vaccinated individuals," it said.

However, the proportion of patients progressing to severe illness and mortality was lower in the vaccinated groups, it added.

Meanwhile, India reported 36,401 new COVID-19 cases pushing the total caseload to 3,23,22,258 while 530 people have succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 4,33,049, as per Health Ministry data on Thursday (August 19, 2021). Additionally, the number of active cases in the country has dipped to 3,64,129 which is the lowest in 149 days.

