हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Second wave of COVID-19 under control in the state, says Maharashtra government

After a cabinet meeting, the CMO stated that the second wave of the Covid-19 infection has come under control in the state and that this has been possible because of cooperation from citizens

Second wave of COVID-19 under control in the state, says Maharashtra government
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Amidst the prevalence of the pandemic, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday (August 18, 2021) informed that the second wave of Covid-19 is under control in the state. As per the official statement by the Chief Minister`s office, zero active cases of Covid-19 were reported in the Nandurbar district of Maharashtra today and districts like Dhule, Washim, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia have less than 10 active cases.

Districts namely Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli have less than 100 active cases currently.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday also expressed his concern about various political gatherings by parties in the state. During the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister appealed that all parties should avoid any kind of political gathering to avoid crowding.

In a statement released from the Chief Minister Office after the cabinet meeting, it stated that the second wave of the Covid-19 infection has come under control in the state and that this has been possible because of cooperation from citizens along with various measures taken by the state health department.

The CMO also informed that the average weekly positivity rate of the state has come down to 2.44 percent and in the last few days. The growth rate in Ratnagiri and Kolhapur district was alarming but now that has also been come down to 2.44 percent, as per the official statement by the government. 

However, Satara, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Pune, Osmanabad, Solapur and Sindhudurg logged a gradual increase in the number of daily cases.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusMaharashtra COVIDChief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
Next
Story

COVID-19 R-value drops to less than 1, sign of decreasing infection rate

Must Watch

PT7M19S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; Aug 18, 2021