Dense fog affects rail traffic under Northern Railways, 12 trains delayed — Check list

New Delhi: At least 12 Delhi-bound trains are running late due to low visibility in several parts of northern India, officials said on Friday (January 24).

According to Northern Railways, both Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani and Rewa-Anand Vihar Rewa Express were running late by 4:15 hours. The Puri-New Delhi Purshottam Express was delated by 3:15 hours.

Here's a list of trains that are running late due to the fog:

Trains Delayed by hours

Puri-New Delhi Purshottam Express 03.15

Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express 2.45

Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail 4.00

Rewa-Anand Vihar Rewa Express 4.15

Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express 2.30

Bhagalpur Anand Vihar Vikramshila 2.00

Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani 4.15

Lokmanya Tilak Haridwar Express 2.30

Raxaul Anand Vihar Sadbhawna Express 1.45

Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express 2.15

Pratapgarh Delhi Padmavat Express 3.00

Varanasi-Anand Vihar Garib Rath 1.30

According to India Meteorological Department predictions, the icy winds from the hills has brought the mercury down in Delhi-NCR with the minimum temperature settling around 9-degree Celcius and maximum at 20.2-degree Celcius.

According to the forecasting agency, Delhi will have a mainly clear sky with shallow fog on Friday morning.

The cold wave conditions are likely isolated pockets today over Uttar Pradesh during the next three days and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

Also, there would be no significant changes in maximum and minimum temperatures over the north, central and west India during next 24 hours and likely gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over these areas during subsequent 48 hours, the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.