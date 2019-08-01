DERC announces new power tariff for consumers in Delhi

The Delhi Electricity Regularity Commission (DERC) on Wednesday announced the new electricity tariff for 2019-20 in the fixed charges for domestic consumers up to 15kW. The new rates will be applicable from August 1.

As per the new rates, the fixed charges up to 2 kilowatts (kW) has been reduced from Rs 125 to Rs 20, while the charges above till 5 kW has been cut from Rs 140 to Rs 50. The fixed charges for more than 5 kW and less than 15 kW has been reduced from Rs 175 to Rs 100.

However, for those using more than 1200 units per month, the electricity rates have been revised upwards from Rs 7.75 Rs 8.00 per KW in the domestic category.

Reacting to the announcement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the people, claiming that Delhi has the lowest electricity tariffs in India now. "Congratulations Delhi. For fifth consecutive year NO electricity tariff hike. On the contrary, for fifth consecutive yr, tariffs reduced. Delhi has lowest electricity tariffs in the country now. And Del is the only place in India wid 24×7 electricity."