DGCA extends ban on scheduled international commercial passenger flights

New Delhi: The DGCA on Friday issued a new notice informing that the ban on international commercial passenger flights has been extended until June 30.

The statement by the DGCA read, “In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of the circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 30 June, 20201. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.”

“However international flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis,” it further stated.

The DGCA also requested strict compliance to the extension of the ban and the exceptions with it.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020, and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with select countries since July 2020.

India has formed air bubble pacts with around 27 countries including the US, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France.

Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

The DGCA's Friday circular also said that the suspension does not affect international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.

