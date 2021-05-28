हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DGCA

DGCA extends ban on scheduled international commercial passenger flights

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

DGCA extends ban on scheduled international commercial passenger flights
File photo

New Delhi: The DGCA on Friday issued a new notice informing that the ban on international commercial passenger flights has been extended until June 30.

The statement by the DGCA read, “In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of the circular issued on the subject cited above regarding  Scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 30 June, 20201. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.”

“However international flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis,” it further stated.

DGCA

The DGCA also requested strict compliance to the extension of the ban and the exceptions with it.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020, and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with select countries since July 2020.

India has formed air bubble pacts with around 27 countries including the US, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. 

Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

The DGCA's Friday circular also said that the suspension does not affect international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DGCAinternational flight banCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Dr Reddy’s fixes price of DRDO’s 2-DG anti-COVID drug at Rs 990 per sachet

Must Watch

PT8M58S

Prahlad Patel hits out at CM Arvind Kejriwal