DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2022 DECLARED at keralaresults.nic.in- Direct link here

DHSE Kerala result 2022: DHSE has announced the Kerala plus one result 2022 today at keralaresults.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 01:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2022 DECLARED at keralaresults.nic.in- Direct link here

DHSE Kerala Result 2022: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has declared Kerala plus one result 2022 today. The board has also released the results of the vocational exams. Students can view their DHSE plus one result 2022 at keralaresults.nic.in, the official website. To check the DHSE first-year result 2022, they will need to provide their roll number and date of birth.

The Kerala DHSE plus one exam was held by the board from June 13 to 30, 2022. Students who took the exams can now view their DHSE plus one result 2022 Kerala board. ALSO READ: GATE 2023 registration to begin from THIS DATE

DHSE Kerala Result 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Go to the DHSE official website, keralaresults.nic.in 2022 or click here.
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘DHSE FIRST YEAR EXAM RESULTS 2022’ link.
  • Now, enter your date of birth and roll number.
  • After that, click on the submit button.
  • Kerala plus one result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the Kerala DHSE plus one result 2022 and keep it safe for future reference.

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2022; direct link here

The keralaresults.nic.in 2022 plus one result will be provisional. To minimize extra inconvenience, students must thoroughly review all details.

 

