Pragya Singh Thakur

Didn't become MP to clean toilets and drains, says BJP's Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, the newly-elected BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, on Sunday said that she did not become an MP to get "toilets and drains cleaned".

Sehore: While the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been actively pushing the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' - India's largest cleanliness campaign - and has been encouraging the nation to join the initiative with much enthusiasm, a parliamentarian from the ruling BJP thinks the otherwise.

Pragya Thakur, who has courted several controversies in the recent past, made these remarks while addressing a meeting of party workers in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district. 

People in Sehore had complained regarding the lack of cleanliness and hygiene in the area.

The firebrand BJP MP, while maintaining that she will fulfill her responsibilities with complete honesty, said that cleaning toilets was not her job.

Pragya Thakur, who successfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal constituency, has been in news for making several controversial statements.

In April, Pragya said that former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad chief Hemant Karkare died in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as she had cursed him for treating her "very badly" while she was in custody in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Her remarks sparked outrage with many political leaders condemning Pragya for maligning a fallen hero. She had later withdrawn her statement.

Pragya had also courted another controversy when she said that she was "proud" of her involvement in the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

In May, Pragya was condemned by PM Narendra Modi over her favourable statement on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse. She had called Godse a ''patriot'', inviting flak from many politicians and people.

PM Modi had said that he won't be able to forgive those who make such statements against Mahatma Gandhi. 

 

Tags:
Pragya Singh ThakurSadhvi PragyaBJP MPMadhya PradeshSwachh Bharat Abhiyan
