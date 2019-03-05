Digvijaya Singh asks BJP to clarify on Balakot airstrikes, says its leaders giving different figures of terrorists killed

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday sparked controversy after he referred the dastardly Pulwama terror attack as an accident. In a series of tweets, he questioned the Narendra Modi government whether the airstrikes, as reported by the foreign media, were false.

किन्तु पुलवामा दुर्घटना के बाद हमारी वायु सेना द्वारा की गयी “Air Strike" के बाद कुछ विदेशी मीडिया में संदेह पैदा किया जा रहा है जिससे हमारी भारत सरकार की विश्वसनीयता पर भी प्रश्न चिन्ह लग रहा है। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 5, 2019

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress veteran said that some BJP ministers have claimed that the number of terrorists killed in the air raids was 300.

However, BJP president Amit Shah has claimed the death toll to be 250 while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the aerial operation killed 400 terrorists.

Singh further cited that BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, on the other hand, said that there was no casualty in the air strikes.

प्रधान मंत्री जी आपकी सरकार के कुछ मंत्री कहते हैं ३०० आतंकवादी मारे गये भाजपा अध्यक्ष कहते हैं २५० मारे हैं, योगी आदित्यनाथ कहते हैं ४०० मारे गये और आपके मंत्री SS Ahluwalia कहते एक भी नहीं मरा।और आप इस विषय में मौन हैं। देश जानना चाहता है कि इसमें झूठा कौन है। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 5, 2019

Hitting out at the Prime Minister, the Congress leader questioned PM Modi's silence regarding the issue. He added that the country wants to know who among all of them is actually lying.

Digvijaya Singh is one of the opposition leaders who has been constantly raising doubts on the airstrikes conducted by the Indian Air Force.

IAF on February 27, bombed terror camps of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed near Balakot in Pakistan, escalating tensions between the two countries. The major pre-dawn aerial operation came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.