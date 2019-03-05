हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh asks BJP to clarify on Balakot airstrikes, says its leaders giving different figures of terrorists killed

Digvijaya Singh is one of the opposition leaders who has raised doubts on the airstrikes conducted by the Indian Air Force.

Digvijaya Singh asks BJP to clarify on Balakot airstrikes, says its leaders giving different figures of terrorists killed
File photo

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday sparked controversy after he referred the dastardly Pulwama terror attack as an accident. In a series of tweets, he questioned the Narendra Modi government whether the airstrikes, as reported by the foreign media, were false.

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress veteran said that some BJP ministers have claimed that the number of terrorists killed in the air raids was 300. 

However, BJP president Amit Shah has claimed the death toll to be 250 while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the aerial operation killed 400 terrorists. 

Singh further cited that BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, on the other hand, said that there was no casualty in the air strikes.

Hitting out at the Prime Minister, the Congress leader questioned PM Modi's silence regarding the issue. He added that the country wants to know who among all of them is actually lying.

Digvijaya Singh is one of the opposition leaders who has been constantly raising doubts on the airstrikes conducted by the Indian Air Force.

IAF on February 27, bombed terror camps of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed near Balakot in Pakistan, escalating tensions between the two countries. The major pre-dawn aerial operation came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

Tags:
Digvijaya SinghPulwama attackNarendra ModiIndian Air Force
Next
Story

Delhi court defers AgustaWestland case accused Rajiv Saxena's statement recording to March 6

Must Watch

PT2M43S

Tral encounter: Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed by security forces