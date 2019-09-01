Digvijaya Singh fires fresh salvo, says BJP and Bajrang Dal taking money from Pakistan's ISI

BHIND: Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh has made yet another controversial statement alleging that the ruling BJP and the right-wing Hindu outfit Bajrang Dal are getting money from Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The veteran Congress leader further alleged that non-Muslims were spying for Pakistan's ISI more than the Muslims and people needed to understand this fact.

"Bajrang Dal, BJP are taking money from ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence). Attention should be paid to this. Non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan's ISI more than Muslims. This should be understood," Singh said.

The veteran Madhya Pradesh politician made these controversial remarks in Bhind while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the statue of Maharana Pratap.

News agency ANI also shared a video of Singh in which he can be seen making controversial remarks against the BJP and Bajrang Dal.

#WATCH MP: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says, "Bajrang Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are taking money from ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence). Attention should be paid to this. Non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan's ISI more than Muslims. This should be understood." (31.08) pic.twitter.com/NPxltpaRZA — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2019

In a tweet, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said, “BJP leaders arrested for spying for Pakistan’s ISI should get a strict punishment under the NSA (National Security Act). Shame on you Shivraj, your disciples turned out to be Pakistani agents and you tried to get them out on bail. ho is the traitor?”

Singh also attacked the Narendra Modi government at the Centre over its handling of Kashmir and said that if Nehru had not taken Shekh Abdullah in confidence, Kashmir would not have been part of India.

Citing former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Singh said that the BJP veteran leader was right in believing that Kashmir issue can only be resolved by taking all stakeholders, including the people of Kashmir, into confidence.

It may be recalled that on August 23, the Anti-Terror Squad of the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested five persons in Satna for suspected links with a terror-funding racket managed by Pakistani operatives and one of those arrested is said to be associated with Bajrang Dal.

He was identified as Balram Singh.

Three of five arrested by the ATS - Balram Singh, Sunil Singh and Shubham Mishra - were later brought to Bhopal.

They were found to have communicated with their handlers using an app which does not keep any record of the messages it sends, police said.

The arrested persons were in contact with Pakistani handlers with whom they used to share “strategic information”, bank details, and carry out dubious cross-border financial transactions, the ATS official said.

In a statement issued on Friday, the MP Congress’ media coordinator Narendra Saluja aleged that Balram Singh is associated with the Bajrang Dal.

Referring to the arrests, MP Cabinet Minister Govind Singh said, “Several people from the BJP have been involved in terrorist activities for years. They provide secret information and fund terror.”