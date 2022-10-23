Diwali 2022: Schools to remain closed in these states- Check state wise holiday list here

Diwali 2022: Beginning the following week, schools will be closed in various states in observance of Diwali and other forthcoming holidays. Diwali will be celebrated on October 24, followed by Bhai Dooj on October 26; and several states have declared holidays for the festival. The states like West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have announced three to four days holidays on the occasion of festival of lights.

Diwali 2022: State wise holiday in these states

Telangana: The Telangana government has announced that on schools, educational institutions across state will celebrate diwali on October 24, 2022.

Tamil Nadu: The schools, colleges in Tamil Nadu will be closed on October 24 and 25 to celebrate Diwali. To be noted that no leaves for Bhai Dooj has been announced yet.

Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has declared six days holidays for Diwali. As per the School Education Department order, the Diwali vacation will be observed from October 22 to 27, following which the classes and exams will be commenced.

West Bengal: The state will celebrate Kali Puja as well as Diwali on October 24. The schools will be closed on October 24 to celebrate the Kali Puja and Diwali, however, there will be no scheduled off for Bhai Dooj. Meanwhile, most of the schools will observe three to four days holidays for Diwali and will open after October 26.

Odisha: The Odisha Government Saturday declared October 25 as a public holiday on account of a solar eclipse. All government offices, schools, colleges, educational institutions, courts, banks, and other financial institutions will remain closed on Tuesday, according to an official release.

Haryana: The schools will be closed in Haryana on Thursday, October 27 on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. The Directorate of School Education, Haryana in a letter stated that schools will remain closed to celebrate Bhai Dooj in the state. "The Education Department has declared a holiday on October 27, 2022, in all the government, private, and aided schools of the state on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. In this regard, all the District Education Officers of the state," read the tweet.