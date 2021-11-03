हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Excise duty cut

Diwali Cheer: BJP leaders thank PM Modi after excise duty cut on petrol, diesel

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP President JP Nadda hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel and said that the move will benefit common people, further boost consumption and spur our economy. 

Diwali Cheer: BJP leaders thank PM Modi after excise duty cut on petrol, diesel

New Delhi: The Centre's decision to slash excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively, have come as a perfect Diwali bonanza for the country, which has been witnessing steady fuel price hike for the past several weeks.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday (November 3) hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel and said that the move will benefit common people, further boost consumption and spur our economy. 

"Big reason to cheer ahead of Diwali! I thank PM @NarendraModi ji for the decision to reduce Excise Duty on Petrol & Diesel by Rs5 & Rs10 respectively. The move will benefit common people, further boost consumption & spur our economy," Goyal tweeted. 

 

 

In a significant decision, the Centre on Wednesday reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend.The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali. The Finance Ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10 and it will be effective from Thursday, November 4, which is also Diwali. It urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda said the decision will boost consumption and keep the inflation low, "thus helping poor & middle classes."

