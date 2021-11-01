हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Weather

Diwali crackers could push Delhi’s AQI to ‘very poor’ category: IMD

The air quality in the national capital is expected to remain in `poor` category till November 4, as per IMF forecast.

Diwali crackers could push Delhi’s AQI to ‘very poor’ category: IMD
Representational Image

New Delhi: Days ahead of Diwali, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (November 1) warned that bursting of crackers and northwesterly winds could push the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi to ‘very poor’ category on November 5 and 6.

The air quality in the national capital is expected to remain in `poor` category till November 4, as per IMF forecast.

“Till November 4, air quality is expected to be in ‘poor’ category,” VK Soni, scientist of IMD Delhi was quoted as saying by ANI.

“It could dip to ‘very poor’ category on November 5 to 6 due to northwesterly winds and bursting of crackers,” he added.

Soni said that the minimum temperature in Delhi will remain between 13-15 degrees Celsius for the next three days.

On Monday, the overall air quality of Delhi slipped to the ‘very poor’ category as the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) recorded Air Quality Indexing (AQI) of 302.

The agency, however, predicted that the air quality will “improve to the upper end of poor” due to the expected change in wind direction to westerly/south-westerly reducing transport of emissions from stubble burning.

Also Read: UP govt bans sale and use of firecrackers in NCR, cities where air quality is 'poor'

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi WeatherDelhi pollutionDelhi AQIDiwaliDiwali crackersAir pollution
Next
Story

Madras HC invalidates 10.5% reservation for Vanniars, declares it unconstitutional

Must Watch

PT3M59S

NIA court awards sentence in 2013 Patna Gandhi Maidan serial blasts