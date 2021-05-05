DMK chief Stalin appointed as Tamil Nadu CM, swearing-in ceremony on May 7

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin will take oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7, i.e. on Friday. Stalin called on Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday (May 5) at Raj Bhavan and submitted a letter intimating of his election as the leader of DMK legislature party.

A Raj Bhavan release said the Governor appointed him as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and invited him to form the ministry. The swearing-in ceremony will be held on May 7 at 9 am at Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

Stalin, along with party veteran and general secretary Duraimurugan called on Purohit at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a letter on his election as leader of the DMK legislature party and staked claim to form the government. DMK treasurer T R Baalu, principal secretary K N Nehru and organisation secretary R S Bharathi also accompanied Stalin, who was elected leader of the legislature party here on Tuesday.

Stalin was unanimously elected as legislature party leader on Tuesday. DMK won 133 seats on its own in the 234-member assembly and fought the polls in alliance with some other parties including Congress. The AIADMK won 66 segments and its partners BJP and PMK, four and five seats respectively.

During the previous DMK regime (2006-11), Stalin had been Deputy Chief Minister (when his father and party patriarch M Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister) and is now set to assume office for the first time as the Chief Minister.

