Kanniyakumari: In a fiery speech delivered in Kanniyakumari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, particularly targeting the Congress and the ruling DMK. During his speech, the PM asserted, "The two have a history of scams and corruption and can never make Tamil Nadu a developed state."

Reflecting on historical symbolism, PM Modi recalled his past connection with Kanyakumari, stating, "In 1991, I began 'Ekta Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. This time, I travelled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari." He emphasized the rejection of divisive ideologies in both regions. Targeting the ruling party, the PM said, ''DMK is the enemy of the future and the culture of Tamil Nadu. Before the Ayodhya Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, I came to Tamil Nadu and visited the prominent temples in the state. But the DMK govt tried to stop the telecast of the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony. On this Supreme Court had to reprimand the Tamil Nadu govt...They also didn't like the installation of the Sengol in the new Parliament...It is our govt which cleared the way for the Jallikattu."

DMK's Record On Mistreating Women

Highlighting concerns about the treatment of women in Tamil Nadu, PM Modi criticized the ruling DMK for its conduct towards female leaders. He pointedly remarked, "Everyone remembers what the DMK leaders did to Jayalalithaa ji. Their attitude towards women has still remained the same."

PM Modi Pledges Support For Fishermen

PM Modi condemned interference in Tamil Nadu's affairs and pledged support for its fishermen. He stated, "Our fishermen were given capital punishment in Sri Lanka... I left no stone unturned to bring our fishermen back."

Development Initiatives In Tamil Nadu

Asserting the central government's commitment to Tamil Nadu's development, PM Modi highlighted infrastructure projects, including the inauguration of Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi. He also emphasized welfare schemes for fishermen, such as financial support for modern fishing boats and inclusion in the Kisan Credit Card scheme.

BJP's Welfare Schemes Vs Opposition's Alleged Scams

Drawing a sharp contrast, PM Modi juxtaposed BJP's welfare initiatives with allegations of corruption against the opposition. He accused the INDI Alliance of orchestrating scams like the 2G scam and the Helicopter scam, contrasting them with BJP's achievements such as the UDAN scheme and Khelo India.

PM Modi also expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects in Tamil Nadu, predicting that their performance would challenge the dominance of the DMK-Congress INDI alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

With the Lok Sabha polls expected in April and May, political tensions are escalating as parties gear up for the mega electoral battle.