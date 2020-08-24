हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu

DMK inciting feelings against national spirit, is anti-development, says BJP chief JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday (August 24) launched a scathing attack on DMK saying that Stalin-led party is anti-development and it has been inciting feelings against the national spirit. Nadda made the statement while addressing Tamil Nadu BJP's virtual state executive meeting. The BJP president claimed that the DMK has been looking for opportunities to see to it that the assimilation into national mainstream is always disrupted. 

"DMK has been inciting feelings against the national spirit. They have been on a lookout to see to it that the assimilation into national mainstream is always disrupted. They have been anti-development," Nadda was quoted as saying by ANI.

Nadda also accused the DMK of sheltering people who are anti-India and are not working in interests of the nation. The BJP president appealed to the people to remain on alert and give a befitting reply to DMK in the upcoming local body and Assembly poll in Tamil nadu.

Nadda remarked that the BJP workers are doing good work in Tamil Nadu, adding that the saffron party will have a good share in local body elections and in Assembly poll too.

It is to be noted that in Tamil Nadu, BJP is in alliance with ruling AIADMK and it is expected that the two party would fought the next Assmebly election together against DMK. 

The Assembly poll in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held in 2021 and the main contest woudl be between AIADMK-BJP combine and the alliance of DMK-Congress. After the demise of DMK patriarch Karunanidhi, his son Stalin has taken the charge of the party. The upcoming Assembly poll would be first poll after the demise of both Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa

