DMK leader asks Tamil Nadu Guv to go to Kashmir, says will send terrorist to kill him; BJP demands action

The war of words between the ruling DMK and governor RN Ravi is getting murkier in Tamil Nadu. DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy has sparked a controversy with his remark against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. Krishnamoorthy said that if the governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, then he has the right to assault him. "If you (governor) don't read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we'll send terrorists so that they'll gun you down," Krishnamoorthy said.

The outburst came after CM MK Stalin accused the Governor of "delivering a speech that was extempore and deviated from the approved text." State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders condemned Krishnamoorthy's remark against Governor RN Ravi and demanded his immediate arrest.

"DMK Speaker should be immediately arrested. He should be put under the NIA scanner since he had said that he will send terrorists to kill governor Ravi in Jammu and Kashmir," BJP's state vice president Narayanan Tripathi said.

On Wednesday, January 9, the Governor sparked a controversy with his statement that the name Thamizhagam would be more appropriate for the state. Governor Ravi's remark during his customary address at the opening session of the House on Monday, triggered an uproar, especially from the Treasury benches. Legislators of the ruling DMK and its allies, the Congress and the VCK, started raising slogans against the Governor and staged a walkout.

The Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today wrote to the state Director General of Police (DGP) and demanded action against DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy for making controversial remarks against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. In his letter to DGP, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said, "An ordinary person expects the police department to be impartial and unbiased in their actions, but turning a blind eye towards atrocities committed by members of the party in power is uncalled for. Shivaji Krishnamurthy, a renowned DMK abuser known for derogatory public speeches, has abused the Honourable Governor of Tamil Nadu and made unpardonable remarks in his speeches."