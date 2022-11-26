topStoriesenglish
DMK leader KN Nehru's Twitter account hacked, turns into NASA page

A Minister from MK Stalin's DMK government and minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru's Twitter account was hacked yesterday night. after being hacked, it turns into NASA's page. Find out what happened in the story.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 06:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Tamil Nadu minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru's Twitter handle was hacked on Friday night. The ruling DMK IT Wing Secretary TRB Raja tweeted to inform about the same.

"The Twitter account of Honourable Minister Thiru K N Nehru, which was handled by his personal team of admins, seems to have been hacked last night", TRB Raja stated in his tweet.

He added, "A complaint has been raised with Twitter India by the DMK IT wing. We constantly advise everyone to ensure security via TFA etc.”

KN Nehru`s official Twitter handle had 2.4 lakh followers. After being hacked, his Twitter account states as "NASA`s page for updates from the International Space Station, the world-class lab orbiting Earth 250 miles above. For the latest research, follow @ISS_Research."

However, it is not the first time. Twitter accounts of several others politicians were hacked in the past. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister`s Office’s (CMO) Twitter account which had over four million followers was also hacked.

Moreover, in May, Leader of Congress, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had also claimed that his Twitter account was hacked. His account was hacked after allegedly posting and then deleting a tweet.

