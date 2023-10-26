trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2680405
In today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed Israel's special plan to attack Hamas.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Israel has been conducting airstrikes in Gaza for the past 20 days, causing significant economic and military losses for Hamas. The conflict between Israel and Hamas has now entered a new phase. In addition to the aerial attacks, Israel has also prepared for a ground offensive. In today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed Israel's special plan to attack Hamas.

On Wednesday night, Israel unveiled its plans for a ground assault when Israeli Army tanks entered Northern Gaza. The Israeli Army released a video showing their tanks moving into the Gaza border, accompanied by armored vehicles in their convoy. Through its recent ground offensive in northern Gaza, Israel has unequivocally conveyed its commitment to maintaining the intensity of its conflict with Hamas, sending a clear message to the Arab nations.

This marks a significant development for Israel in its efforts to dismantle Hamas. While previously, the United States had discouraged Israel from conducting ground operations, Israel has now unequivocally signaled its unwavering determination to avenge the loss of its citizens and eradicate Hamas, irrespective of external pressures. Israel has already asked the people in Northern Gaza to evacuate, and they put tanks on the Gaza border. They are ready for a ground attack and called up reserve soldiers.

