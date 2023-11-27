DNA Analysis: When Did Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Become An Asset For America?

New Delhi: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, whom India designates as a Khalistani terrorist, is acknowledged as a citizen by both the United States and Canada. In Today's DNA, Zee News anchor Shobhna Yadav analysed the United States of America's double standards in recognizing terrorists based on its own preferences.

Recently, the British newspaper Financial Times alleged that India attempted to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States. The report suggests that American agencies thwarted this attempt. However, the specifics of when and where this purported assassination attempt occurred are not mentioned in the report.

Financial Times also asserted that the United States issued a diplomatic warning to India regarding any attempts to harm Pannu. According to the publication, the case involving the attempted murder of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is currently under consideration in a New York court. The Justice Department of the United States is reportedly deliberating whether to unseal this case after completing the investigation into the Hardeep Singh Nijjar case or before.

In June of this year, Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was allegedly murdered by unidentified individuals in Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being responsible for the murder, although no evidence was provided.

The US government has acknowledged the Financial Times report, confirming that information related to the conspiracy to attack Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, considered a separatist by countries like the United States, Britain, and Canada, has been shared with the Indian government. White House spokesperson Adrienne Watson stated that the US is taking this issue seriously and has raised it with high-level officials of the Indian government. India, in response, emphasized that it is not the country's policy to engage in such incidents and is conducting an investigation.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was declared a Khalistani terrorist by India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in July 2020. He is accused of attempting to instigate terror in Punjab once again. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared Pannu a fugitive terrorist, with over 20 criminal cases registered against him in various Indian states, including charges of treason, separatism, threats, terrorist activities, and disrupting social harmony.

In 2022, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun claimed responsibility for the RPG attack on the police headquarters in Mohali. Despite India's efforts to apprehend him, the presence of Khalistan supporters in America and Canada has hindered these attempts, highlighting what India perceives as double standards in Western countries concerning terrorists.