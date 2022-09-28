DNA Exclusive: Analysis of China coup and Xi Jinping's arrest rumours

China's President Xi Jinping has appeared in front of the media for the first time after 10 days proving all the news of his detention or a military coup wrong. On Tuesday, Xi Jinping appeared on China's state-run TV channel CCTV 13, attending an exhibition in Beijing. Social media was abuzz with rumours of Chinese President Xi Jinping being put under house arrest, and a possible coup taking place in the country, a week after two of its former minister were sentenced for corruption - a highly controversial decision in the nation's history.

After the video surfaced, it became clear that Xi Jinping is neither in jail, nor the People's Liberation Army has carried out any coup there. It also shows that Xi Jinping is healthy and has not been placed under house arrest.

XI Jinping was last seen in public when he attended the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on September 16.

During these 10 days, it was rumoured that the army in China has overthrown the Xi government and he has been placed under house arrest. Amid the social media buzz, videos of the army marching were being shared on social media, claiming that a large number of military forces were going to Beijing.

According to our colleague international channel WION, Xi Jinping was quarantined after returning from abroad. After Corona, there is a rule in China that whoever returns from abroad, is necessary to stay in Quarantine. That's why Xi Jinping was first quarantined for 7 days and then had to stay at home for 3 days.

Rumours of Xi Jinping's coup in China also spread rapidly because Xi Jinping's second term is about to end next month. A new president is to be elected again next month. And there is every possibility that Xi Jinping will become President for the third time.

