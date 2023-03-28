topStoriesenglish2588511
NewsIndia
DAILY NEWS AND ANALYSIS

DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Gangster-Turned-Politician Atiq Ahmed's Fear Of Encounter

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan makes an analysis of Atiq Ahmed's 'fear of being killed' in an encounter by Uttar Pradesh's police.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 12:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Mafia don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad was brought to Uttar Pradesh's Pryagraj from Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Monday evening amidst tight security. The journey was nothing less than a nightmare for the Atiq. The former MP's family had recently claimed that UP Police wanted to kill him in an encounter. The police cavalcade bringing him from a prison in Gujarat reached the Naini Jail at 5.30 pm.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan makes an analysis of Atiq Ahmed's 'fear of being killed' in an encounter by Uttar Pradesh police.

A large posse of police personnel was posted at the main entrance of the Naini Central Jail and the entry of outsiders into the jail premises was stopped. A battery of journalists thronged the area to cover the event. The UP Police will produce him before a Prayagraj court in connection with a 2007 kidnapping case on Tuesday.

Atiq Ahmed`s brother Ashraf has also been brought to Naini jail from Bareilly for a court hearing.

Both the brothers have been kept in separate barracks and will be under constant surveillance by CCTV cameras that will be monitored by the police headquarters in Lucknow.

Ahmed, a former Samajwadi Party MP from Phulpur, was shifted to the Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat in June 2019 following a Supreme Court order after he was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and assault of real estate businessman Mohit Jaiswal while in prison in Uttar Pradesh. He is named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the recent Umesh Pal murder case, police said.

Watch DNA to understand in detail the reasons of Atiq Ahmed's fear. 

Live TV

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?