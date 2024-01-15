DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of IndiGo Flight Captain Assault Incident And What Led To It

New Delhi: A flight from Delhi to Goa, which typically takes between two to two and a half hours, turned into a 12-13 hour ordeal for passengers aboard an Indigo flight. The primary cause of the delay was dense fog, compounded by a necessary change in the pilot’s shift. Passengers remained trapped inside the aircraft for hours, and were initially blamed for the delay. This accusation led to a heated altercation where one passenger struck the co-pilot. The incident, captured on video, has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion.

A video from Indira Gandhi International Airport has been circulating on social media. It shows the interior of an Indigo Airline plane where a passenger slapped the co-pilot.

The video suggests that the passenger who struck the co-pilot was demanding an immediate takeoff or to be let off the aircraft. At first glance, it appears that the passenger acted impulsively and initiated the altercation. However, it is essential to consider every aspect of the incident.

The passenger in the yellow jacket became enraged after being effectively imprisoned on the flight for over 12 hours. His anger erupted when the co-pilot came to inform the passengers about the situation.

While no one can control the weather, and poor conditions will inevitably affect flights, the question arises: should passengers be left to sit at the airport for 10 hours and on the flight for 2 hours, totaling about 12 hours? Considering the delay caused by dense fog, should the passengers have been allowed to remain at the airport instead of being kept on the plane? Is it not possible to arrange for an alternative flight at a different time rather than keeping passengers seated on the aircraft?

