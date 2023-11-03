No war in the world has ever been won with just weaponry. Success in a war necessitates battling on multiple fronts simultaneously. Something similar is being witnessed in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war which broke out on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian terror organisation launched a surprise attack on Israel. In Today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the four fronts of the Israel-Hamas War that has been going on for over three weeks now.

In answer to the 'surprise attack,' Israel launched a full-fledged war against Hamas starting with air strikes. Now the Israeli defence forces are carrying out a triple attack on Hamas from sky, land and sea.

On the second front, a war of words is going on between Hamas and Israel while the third front of the war incorporates the propaganda dissemination from both sides. With these three fronts, a diplomatic war is on between Israel and the Hamas and its supporters.

In the ground operation, Israel is targeting those positions of Hamas from where its terrorists get supplies and water. Israeli forces have destroyed the tunnels in Gaza which serve as hideouts and ammunition stores for Hamas.

Apart from the on-ground battle, a war of words is also going on between Israel and Hamas where threats and warnings are being issued publicly. The war words also include the blame game where Hamas claims that children, women, and common people are being killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza while Israel says that terrorists are using common people as human shields.

On one side Hamas accuses Israel of bombing and destroying Gaza while Israel asserts that it destroyed only the terrorist bases in the area. Along with ground attacks, Israel is also exposing Hamas, providing evidence of Hamas's cruelty to the world and its sympathizers.