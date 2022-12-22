topStoriesenglish
DNA Exclusive: Analysis of threat Omicron sub-variant BF.7 poses to India

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed the threat that Omicron sub-variant BF.7 poses to India.

Dec 22, 2022

New Delhi: Amid the rampant surge in Covid-19 cases in China, India gears up to tackle the Covid challenge if the situation worsens. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a high-level review meeting today that was attented by Health Ministry officials. During the meeting, the officials informed the PM about the current state of Covid-19 cases in the country. India is registering 153 Covid-19 cases every day with a positivity rate of 0.14 percent. While for the last 6 weeks, an average of 5 lakh 90 thousand cases are coming every day in the world. PM Modi asked officials to audit Covid-specific facilities to ensure the readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, ventilators and staffing.

What will be the situation with this new variant in India?

Before understanding this, Let's us explain some details about viruses and their variants.

The BF.7 variant of Omicron remains the biggest threat in China. The corona virus creates its own different variants or sub-variants by mutating itself. The real virus that spreads corona infection is called SARS-CoV-2.

There were many changes in this virus, and many different variants of it came. Seven variants of this virus have been found worldwide. These seven include Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Omicron, Lambda and Mu. All over the world, sub-variants of these variants are infecting people.

The BF.7 variant has been present in India since October 2022. There are currently more patients with the Cpovid-19's Omicron variant in India. According to CSIR Principal Scientist Dr Rajesh Pandey, the B.7 didn't prove to be dangerous in India owing to a large population being already vaccinated.

Watch tonight's DNA for a detailed analysis.

