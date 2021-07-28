DNA exclusive: Celebration pictures of Mirabai Chanu's Olympic win and Assam-Mizoram border violence

New Delhi: In tonight's segment of DNA, we will present before you pictures of two celebrations from the northeastern states of the country. One celebration is for winning Olympic medals whereas the other celebration by police personnel and goons for allegedly killing people of own country. On Tuesday, Mirabai Chanu, who got the silver coin in Tokyo Olympics in 49kg category of women weightlifting, attended a grand reception function organised by the Directorate of Youth Affairs and Sports, Manipur at City Convention Auditorium just after her arrival at Imphal this afternoon.

CM Biren Singh handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore and an appointment letter to Mirabai to be the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) in the reception function where the olympian parents and family members were present. Two coaches of Mirabai, Anita and Brojen were also honoured at the function.

The pictures from today's celebration can give an impression that this convoy belonged to some politician, film star or a cricketer, who has won the World Cup. However, in reality, the convoy belonged to Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu.

It was an emotional homecoming for newly-crowned Olympic silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu as she arrived at her home state. Much like the reception at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday, Chanu was met with media frenzy at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal. A stringent training regimen after the 2016 Rio Games had limited Chanu's visits to home for the past five years. When her convoy left the airport, locals started walking with it and soon, the warm welcome transformed into a grand rally of victory.

Live TV