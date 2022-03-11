हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DNA

DNA EXCLUSIVE: Decoding election results to understand public psyche

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Friday (March 11) analysed the Assembly election results of five states - UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa -  to understand the public psyche. 

DNA EXCLUSIVE: Decoding election results to understand public psyche
Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary
Play

In our country, elections mean who won how many seats and who got how many votes. That is, it is just a game of votes. But beyond these figures of votes, there lies another analysis - the analysis of the psyche of the people. We talk about votes but don't talk about the psyche.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Friday (March 11) analysed the Assembly election results of five states - UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa -  to understand the public psyche. 

In the last two years, our opposition leaders and the media have spread misinformation on India's fight against Covid, vaccines made in India, fueled the farmers' movement, made the post-Covid economic slowdown and unemployment a big issue and also poisoned the minds of students evacuated from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’. But despite all these, crores of people still voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Elections do not mean just victory and defeat of any party. Elections also tell us about the psyche of the people of the country. And these are like a reality check for the country. You must understand what truth these elections have revealed about the country. 

These elections have shown that those who called the government’s policies regarding Covid weak, directionless, and raised questions on them, these results are a big slap on their faces. These results are also a slap on the faces of those who spread an atmosphere of distrust on the vaccine made by the scientists of the country and even said that they will not use the vaccine made in India. All such people have been taught a lesson in these elections.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DNASudhir ChaudharyOperation GangaNarendra ModiAssembly election results
Next
Story

Terrorists kill Sarpanch in Kashmir's Kulgam district

Must Watch

PT13M3S

How did AAP win in Punjab?