DNA EXCLUSIVE: Decoding election results to understand public psyche

In our country, elections mean who won how many seats and who got how many votes. That is, it is just a game of votes. But beyond these figures of votes, there lies another analysis - the analysis of the psyche of the people. We talk about votes but don't talk about the psyche.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Friday (March 11) analysed the Assembly election results of five states - UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa - to understand the public psyche.

In the last two years, our opposition leaders and the media have spread misinformation on India's fight against Covid, vaccines made in India, fueled the farmers' movement, made the post-Covid economic slowdown and unemployment a big issue and also poisoned the minds of students evacuated from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’. But despite all these, crores of people still voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Elections do not mean just victory and defeat of any party. Elections also tell us about the psyche of the people of the country. And these are like a reality check for the country. You must understand what truth these elections have revealed about the country.

These elections have shown that those who called the government’s policies regarding Covid weak, directionless, and raised questions on them, these results are a big slap on their faces. These results are also a slap on the faces of those who spread an atmosphere of distrust on the vaccine made by the scientists of the country and even said that they will not use the vaccine made in India. All such people have been taught a lesson in these elections.