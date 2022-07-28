Pakistan on Thursday announced that it is withdrawing its participation from the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022 organised by India, hours after its contingent reached Indian soil. Pakistan’s move was heavily criticised by India, which accused Pakistan of unnecessarily politicising a sacrosanct platform like sports. While Pakistan justified its boycott of the prestigious international event by saying that the torch relay of the Olympiad that was conducted by India in Srinagar hurt its sentiment, India has maintained its stance that Kashmir and the adjoining area are an integral part of India and Pakistan has no say in our internal matter. Pakistan’s move of quitting the Chess Olympiad s nothing but a desperate attempt of drawing the world’s attention toward the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

In today’s DNA, Zee Media’s Rohit Ranjan will unravel the reason behind Pakistan’s coward and condemnable move that brought disgrace to a prestigious sports event and how Pakistan has time and again used different global platforms to colour a false narrative around the controversial issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

It is no news that India and Pakistan share a contentious history and bad blood due to the territorial dispute of Jammu and Kashmir, which has been and will always be an integral part of Indian territory.

Also, this is not the first time that Pakistan has employed such global platforms to deviate and control the narrative around the Kashmir issue and always tried to pain India in a negative light as a human rights violater. This time, by cowardly politicising a prestigious chess event, Pakistan has once again tried to interfere in India’s internal matters and seek attention towards Kashmir.

Why is Pakistan politicising the 44th Chess Olympiad?

The torch relay, that Pakistan is claiming had triggered them, had reached Srinagar on June 21, Thirty-seven days before the Olympiad began.

At that time Pakistan did not object to this and sent its players to India. But as soon as it realised that this International forum, in which over 180 countries have participated, can be used to malign India’s image and sell a brewed propaganda against the Kashmir issue, it announced its withdrawal from the championship.

Pakistan’s objection transpired from the fact that India conducted the torch relay for the Chess Olympiad from Srinagar, however, Pakistan must realise that it has no right to comment on India’s internal matters and this failed attempt to impune India’s image will not be fruitful.

India’s strong response to Pakistan

Meanwhile, India has torn into Pakistan`s decision of pulling out of the 44th Chess Olympiad organised in Tamil Nadu, calling it "extremely unfortunate" that Islamabad has "politicised" the prestigious international event.

Speaking at the weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that it is surprising that Pakistan suddenly decided to withdraw its team, which has already arrived in India, from the Chess Olympiad.

"It is extremely unfortunate that Pakistan has politicised the prestigious international event and withdrawn its participation after its team has already reached India," he said.

Watch today's episode of DNA to know more about the Chess Olympiad controversy and more: