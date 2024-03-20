DNA Exclusive: Decoding The Shocking Twin Murder Of Budaun

The shocking murder of kids in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun has not only led to protests in the area but even attracted sharp reactions from the political parties as well. In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analyzed the incident that shocked the entire nation. In Budaun, a neighbour mercilessly killed two innocent children of a family, and then the police promptly encountered the suspect. This means the police made an on-the-spot decision. However, the question of why the innocent children were murdered still remains unanswered, as the Budaun police continue their search for the second accused.

How these innocent children were brutally murdered has reminded the tragic incident of the Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder. Today, we will conduct an investigative DNA test on the Budaun Double Murder case.

It's common for neighbours in India to visit each other's homes, and children mingling with each other. However, on Tuesday night, an incident occurred in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, that has made us question whether we can trust anyone blindly. The Budaun murder accused killed the two kids of their neighbour mercilessly.

The police have recovered weapons used in the children's murder, as well as the gun with which shots were fired at the police. However, one suspect involved in this heinous crime, Javed, is still on the run, and the police are searching for him.

By encountering Sajid, who was involved in the murder of the two innocent children, the Budaun police are asserting their authority. They claim to have promptly dealt with the perpetrator just hours after the incident. However, even 24 hours after the children's murder, the police still don't have an answer to several critical questions.

In the world of crime, it is often said that murders do not happen without a reason. There is always some underlying cause behind any murder. The merciless killing of two innocent children in Budaun has also left everyone shaken by its brutality.