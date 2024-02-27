DNA Exclusive: How India Selected 4 Astronauts For Gaganyaan Mission

NEW DELHI: Following the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and the Aditya L1 solar mission, India's strides in space exploration have been relentless. Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Gaganyaan manned space mission in 2018, anticipation has been high among the populace for this landmark event slated for launch in 2025. With the announcement of the Gaganyaan mission, ISRO initiated preparations, while the nation eagerly awaited the unveiling of the fortunate four individuals who would represent India in space, enhancing the country's prestige and unfurling the tricolour in the cosmos.

Today, the anticipation culminated as Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the four distinguished faces at ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Center in Thiruvananthapuram, adorning them with the prestigious Astronauts Wings. These four individuals are Group Captain Prashant Balakrishnan Nayar, Group Captain Ajit Krishna, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla.

The selection process for these esteemed astronauts was arduous and meticulously conducted. Notably, the Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM), under the aegis of the Indian Air Force, spearheaded the selection process. Candidates underwent a series of tests, both physical and psychological, culminating in the final selection of the four individuals.

The journey from selection to space readiness was extensive. The chosen four underwent rigorous training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Russia from February 2020 to March 2021, honing their skills in various aspects crucial for space travel.

One might wonder why Air Force pilots were chosen for the mission. The rationale lies in their familiarity with aviation conditions, extensive flight experience, and the reassurance that they can safely return to Earth even in the event of mechanical failure.

With ISRO's track record of successful missions like Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1, there is little doubt regarding the success of Gaganyaan. This mission will further elevate India's standing in the global space community, solidifying its position among the select nations achieving milestones in space exploration.

