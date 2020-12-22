DNA Exclusive: Indian Army soldiers battle every day against Pakistan along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir to counter terrorism

Pakistan violates ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and the Indian Army gives a befitting response to any such attack. On several occasions, the posts of Pakistan are also destroyed with the help of rocket launchers and anti-tank missiles.

Till November 2020, Pakistan has violated ceasefire more than 4,000 times, the highest in the last 17 years. This must leave a person wondering through which route Pakistan has been using to infiltrate into India for the last 73 years.

First of all, in the war of 1947, there was fierce fighting between the armies of India and Pakistan in Rajouri, Nowshera and Poonch. After this, in the year 1965, Pakistan attacked Jammu to cut Kashmir from the country. For Pakistan's terrorists, this area is the easiest route to infiltrate into India. A post of the Indian Army is situated just 600 meters from LoC in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir from where these days Pakistan is trying to send terrorists.

The name of the post and location can't be disclosed for security reasons but on the bunker wall of the Indian Army is written that the distance of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) from this bunker is only 680 meters. A terrorist launch pad of PoK is at a distance of 18 km from Nakayal. The distance of this post from the terrorist training centre, Kotli in PoK is about 50 kilometres, PoK's Mirpur is about 114 km from this bunker, which is the terrorists' recruiting centre.

Pakistan's Headquarter Rawalpindi distance is 178 km and Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, is within reach of the Indian Army. In spite of the difficult situation, the enthusiasm of the Indian soldiers on the LoC is no less.

Our soldiers every day keep on defeating Pakistan leading India to victory. To highlight the gallantry, Zee News has brought a Special Ground Report from LoC. This is the place where the war to end terrorism never ends.

The images of bullet-proof glass in Indian Army bunker, a way to infiltrate India for 73 years and the boosting board of the Indian Army from the Line of Control present the complete truth of the ground report from Jammu and Kashmir. Indian troops have three lethal weapons like anti-tank missile, rocket launcher and medium machine gun to foil any Pakistani attack.

In old pictures of the exact attack on the bunkers of Pakistan, the target is unmistakable and the target collapses in a blink of an eye. This attack is carried out by anti-tank missiles, and up to a distance of 5 kilometres, it can also destroy strong bunkers. The second weapon of Indian soldiers is a rocket launcher that gives tremendous firepower to attack for about 1 kilometre.

Apart from this, Indian soldiers are stationed round the clock with Medium Machine Gun. They are targeted towards Pakistan, and Pakistan's outpost is only 600 meters away and the Medium Machine Gun can target for a distance of two and a half kilometres. Not only weapons, but these soldiers also have indigenous drones for surveillance. This technology keeps track of terrorists without informing them and with their help, there is also a precise attack on the terror of Pakistan.

Earlier in December, the Indian Army had failed the infiltration of Pakistan's terrorists and then there was a packet of 'Made in Pakistan' biscuits and juice.

Even after this, if a terrorist accidentally enters the Indian border, then our soldiers here eliminate them. These Indian jawans are a wall of security amidst dense forests, and due to their constant vigilance, this area has become a graveyard for Pakistan's Border Action Team, i.e. BAT and terrorists.

For 73 years, this southern part of the Pir Panjal range is the easiest route for terrorists to enter India. After the snowfall of winter, Pakistan tricks India every year by sending terrorists through this route and by violating the ceasefire, Pakistan also fully helps these terrorists.

Victims of this ceasefire violation by Pakistan are the innocent people in the villages near LoC. Shelling takes place in these villages about 7 to 8 times every month. People here live in fear of death every moment and many people have lost their hands and feet injured by cross-border shelling.

The Indian Army kills terrorists to keep us safe but this great war against terrorism will not be complete without our help. Therefore, instead of supporting those who ask for evidence from the Army in times of need, we will definitely support these brave warriors.

Live TV